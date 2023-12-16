Any golfer could use this watch to elevate their game — plus it's over 25% off

TL:DR; Whether you're shopping for a special golfer in your life or you need to elevate your own game, the GOLFBUDDY AIM W10 GPS Golf Watch is a real winner at just $149.99, 28% off its regular price.

Whether you're brand-spanking new at golf or are a seasoned player who could sharpen up that putt, there are all kinds of helpful tools out there to turn hole-in-one fantasies into a reality. But if you really want to take things to the next level, little toys and games simply aren't going to cut it.

If you're looking to take your golfing skills to the next level, GOLFBUDDY is up for the challenge. Currently discounted to $149.99 — over 25% off its regular price — this game-changing golf watch opens your mind up to important information, helpful calculations, and more, turning you into the golfer you've always dreamed of becoming. And the coolest part? The entire thing fits comfortably around your wrist!

Designed for golfers of all experience levels, this watch is incredibly easy to use, even if it's your first time using a tool like this. Once you're out on the golf course, simply look at the watch's full-color TFT-LCD display to learn about crucial course information, like pin placement, hole layouts, and hazards. Since the watch is pre-loaded with 40,000 different golf courses spanning over 170 countries, you can bet you'll get accurate readings the second you hit the green, no matter where the course happens to be.

Using the watch on the golf course, you'll be able to zoom in and out to get a better idea of the lay of the land. You'll also get accurate distance calculations to the front, center, and back of the green, improving your game immensely. Once in golf mode, the watch can stay powered up for up to 13 hours, never limiting your time on the green.

