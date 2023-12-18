Since purchasing Twitter for $44B and turning it into a fascist hatemonger's wet dream, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk has received a lot of outrage from the public and seen most of his big brand advertisers flee; now, government regulators are on the job.
The European Union passed the Digital Services Act to ensure social media companies police their sites and not allow incendiary lies to spread unchecked or undisclosed. The current iteration of Xitter seems designed to spread misinformation as quickly as possible. Musk and his parrot Yaccarino offer platitudes about their mission and will point at disastrously implemented volunteer team of content moderators as doing their jobs. EU regulators will have the last word.
The inquiry is perhaps the most substantial regulatory move to date against X since it scaled back its content moderation policies after Mr. Musk bought the service, once known as Twitter, last year. The company's new policies have led to a rise in incendiary content on the platform, according to researchers, causing brands to scale back advertising.
…
"The evidence we currently have is enough to formally open a proceeding against X," Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's executive vice president overseeing digital policy, said in a statement. "The Commission will carefully investigate X's compliance with the DSA, to ensure European citizens are safeguarded online."
…
E.U. officials said X may not be in compliance with rules that require online platforms to respond quickly after being made aware of illicit and hateful content, such as antisemitism and incitement of violence and terrorism. The law also requires companies to conduct risk assessments about the spread of harmful content on their platforms and mitigate it.
Officials raised concerns about X's content moderation policies in languages other than English particularly as elections across the continent approach in 2024.