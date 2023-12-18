Since purchasing Twitter for $44B and turning it into a fascist hatemonger's wet dream, Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk has received a lot of outrage from the public and seen most of his big brand advertisers flee; now, government regulators are on the job.

The European Union passed the Digital Services Act to ensure social media companies police their sites and not allow incendiary lies to spread unchecked or undisclosed. The current iteration of Xitter seems designed to spread misinformation as quickly as possible. Musk and his parrot Yaccarino offer platitudes about their mission and will point at disastrously implemented volunteer team of content moderators as doing their jobs. EU regulators will have the last word.

NYTimes: