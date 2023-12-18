Live stream of the volcanic eruption at Grindavik

Watch lava erupt at Grindavik in Iceland, where rumblings have unsettled locals for weeks, courtesy of a live YouTube stream. As spectacular as the footage is, the volcano is dangerously close to infrastructure.

From The New York Times:

A volcano in southwestern Iceland began erupting Monday with lava fountains reaching up to 330 feet and the glow visible from central Reykjavik. The location of the fissure poses a risk to the nearby Svartsengi Power Plant and the town of Grindavík that was evacuated in November following heightened seismic activity. "We are looking at a worst-case scenario," said Thorvaldur Thordarson, a volcanologist in Iceland. "The eruption appears big and only about 2 kilometers from major infrastructure."

Earlier this year, Kilauea in Hawaii saw similarly gripping footage livestreamed around the world.