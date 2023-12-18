Stunt pro rides bike off cliff, flips mid air, and parachutes to landing

Here's one very nerve-racking video by RedBull of a stunt pro riding a motor bike off a cliff, flipping mid-air, and then pulling a parachute. Sky diving on its own seems terrifying enough, yet this person had to take it one step further. I love how the bike and the person each have their own separate parachutes.

I would like to wake up, have my morning caffeine, and have as much energy as this fellow.

I guess caffeine affects everyone differently. Some people consume an energy drink and parachute off a cliff on their motorbike, while others (aka me) gain nothing beyond a case of nervous jitters and a racing heart.