Sure, why not? Here's the wheel-less bike an engineer made

Engineer Sergii Gordieiev has a weird new invention: the "wheelless bike." Instead of the traditional round wheels, Gordieiev's bike uses a system similar to a tank with a couple of belt-like tracks. As you'll see in the video, it's not the fastest bike out there and it's pretty noisy.

To note: this is the same guy who made the bike with square wheels. I guess he really enjoys reinventing the wheel.

One commenter says, "This man is going out of his way to prove a point no one ever has ever argued with him over."

Another wrote, "Finally, someone's made a mode of transportation that's as fast as walking with 10 times the effort." (Digg)