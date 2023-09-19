Sweet stray dog follows bikers for "miles and miles" over 4 days, which turn into weeks (video)

A couple, Maggie Jo and her partner Maeve, were bicycling through Montenegro while documenting their trip on TikTok when a stray dog decided to adopt them.
For four days the dog followed them "for miles and miles and miles," and even though they kept on riding and even losing the dog many times, the determined pup always managed to catch up and find them again. Weeks later, after dealing with the doggo's health issues, such as parasites and a pregnancy, they returned to the United States as proud dog parents, naming her Monte.
Monte's story starts in the middle of their trip, on July 24 (see video below), but if you like this one, go to _maggiejo_ _ to watch the rest of the heartwarming "series."
Via Newsweek
Front page thumbnail image: simbullar / shutterstock.com