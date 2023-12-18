Standing by the antisemite, Tesla drops Disney+ in retaliation

Tesla has dropped Disney+ from its cars because Elon Musk is mad that Bob Iger listened to him.

Musk, speaking from the place of the owner and actual person in charge of the social network only he calls X, Musk told Disney and other of its remaining advertising customers to "fuck off" if they were mad about his antisemitism. Musk saw their withdrawal from his platform over his antisemitic comment as "blackmail." These brands were voting with their dollar.

It seems Tesla is backing up Twitter. I doubt Disney will care beyond finding itself in the news. This certainly isn't going to make Twitter look like a good place to put advertising dollars.

Electrek: