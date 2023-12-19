Sabbath showdown: Chick-fil-A vs. New York State legislation

Here's a tricky problem for House Speaker Mike Johnson, a far-right authoritarian figure who intends to force all Americans to follow Biblical law after Trump makes him Attorney General in 2025.

A lawmaker in New York has introduced a bill that would require businesses located at rest areas along the New York State Thruway to stay open seven days a week. This would mean Chick-fil-A restaurants, which are closed on Sundays, would have to remain open. Chick-fil-A's founder, S. Truett Cathy, was a devout Christian and a staunch practitioner of Sabbatarianism, a doctrine that calls for a day of worship, so the company is closed for business on the Sabbath.

Herein lies the problem for "Moses Mike" Johnson. The Bible clearly states, "Whoever does any work on the Sabbath day must be put to death." [Exodus 31].

If this law passes and Chick-fil-A is compelled to stay open on Sunday, whom will Johnson put to death? The owners of Chick-fil-A or the New York legislature and governor? No matter who he chooses, their fate will ultimately be decided by Trump's Holy Supreme Court, where presiding Justices Mike Lindell, The Q-Anon Shaman, Jerry Falwell Jr., Mike Flynn, Brett Kavanaugh, Ye, Clarence Thomas, Roger Stone, and Nick Fuentes will make their decision after sufficient thought and prayer.