Lauren Boebert "deeply ashamed" of Colorado for upholding Constitution (video)

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert says she is "deeply ashamed," not because she was caught vaping and groping at a family-friendly theater, but because the Colorado Supreme Court upheld the Constitution's 14th Amendment and banned an insurrectionist from running for president.

"I am deeply ashamed of the Colorado liberal Supreme Court for putting politics ahead of the Constitution," the Qongresswoman said, conveniently forgetting to mention that it was a group of Republicans who brought the case to court in the first place.

"Their entire case is built off of lies and personal vendettas," the Big Lie promoter continued. "The people celebrating this move have no idea just how dangerous this is." But Ms. Boebert, these people do comprehend how dangerous it would be to put a pro-Nazi, election-and-Constitution denier back into the White House, so that should count for something. (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)