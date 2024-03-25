Uh oh! Donald Trump loses it again, this time forgetting what the word "election" means (video)

The increasingly confused Donald Trump forgot how elections work today when speaking to reporters.

"You can't have elections in the middle of a political season," the befuddled former one-term president said.

"We just had Super Tuesday, and we had a Tuesday after Tuesday already, and we had Louisiana the other day," Trump continued, trying to prove his senseless statement. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

But, like last month when the stable genius confused President Biden with former president Barack Obama, or earlier this year when he thought GOP candidate Nikki Haley was former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, or last fall when he thought we were back in 1939, it was just another case of addled Trump revealing what Pelosi has called his "cognitive disorders."