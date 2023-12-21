This capybara knows more tricks than my dog!

Pumpkin the capybara—an animal education ambassador who lives at Dark Wings Wildlife and Education Center, a nonprofit in Bunnell, Florida—is back, with even more tricks. Last month we shared that Pumpkin had learned to do a "turn around" trick, which was, of course, quite impressive.

Since then, she's added several more tricks to her repertoire. She can now also come when called, sit, and stand up on command. Watch her perform her tricks in this new video. What an adorable (and smart!) creature—the very definition of beauty and brains!

See more vides of Pumpkin and the other animal residents at Dark Wings Wildlife and Education Center on their TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.