A simple maze generator

Alance AB's Maze Generator exemplifies the simple, get-what's-promised web. Choose several different shapes of maze, set the desired size, click and amaze yourself.

This website is created by Jan Boström at Alance AB (previously JGB Service). You are free to use the mazes you generate here in any non-commercial way you want. If you plan to make money out of them you need a commercial license. More information about commercial use.

Instructions are provided for using the output in modelling applications, CNC mills and 3D printing.