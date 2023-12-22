Meet the online community that staples bread to trees

Be sure to take a look at the photos shared within the tree bread community. There's even a subreddit dedicated to this practice.

At first glance, I assumed this was simply a way to leave treats for birds. After taking a deeper look into this phenomenon, I get the feeling that the people in this community just enjoy stapling bread to trees.



I like how the many of the photos of the subreddit get captioned, naming the type of bread and what sort of tree it's attached to. Here's a sourdough rye heel stapled to a sycamore tree.