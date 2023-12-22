Surgeon punches patient during operation

A surgeon in China is in trouble after punching a patient three times in the head during an operation. Viral footage of the incident has outraged the nation and already led to an apology, the hospital's CEO resigning, and a token compensation payment.

Though the incident took place in December 2019, it only came to the public's attention this week after a prominent Chinese doctor, Ai Fen, shared CCTV footage of the surgery. Dr Ai, who was among a group of doctors who alerted the public to the initial Wuhan Covid outbreak, had posted the clip on her Weibo account where she has more than two million followers. Dr Ai has been embroiled in legal disputes with Aier China since 2021 when she went for an operation at one of their hospitals . She has claimed she nearly became blind in one eye due to that operation, but Aier China has denied the allegation.

Footage embedded below. According to reports, the doctor struck his elderly patient to stop her moving when it became clear she did not understand his commands.