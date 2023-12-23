Founder of anti-gay group Moms For Liberty filmed her own gay sex tape

Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler filmed a sex tape of herself and another woman, an activity revealed in the ongoing investigation into her husband, Chris Ziegler, the Florida GOP chief accused of rape.

Bridget Ziegler is a member of Moms for Liberty, a conservative and known anti-LGBTQ nonprofit, and a member of the Sarasota School Board — whose members voted to call for her resignation earlier last week. … The GOP Chair is now reportedly asking for as much as a $2 million payout in exchange for stepping down from his role — ignoring calls for his resignation from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican lawmakers.

Everyone's saying 'hypocrisy!", but that's not even wrong. It accepts their framing of their behavior in good faith, but their faith was bad and it's irrelevant to boot. A keto youtuber spotted at Baskin Robbins is a hypocrite. These people are lying grifters, crooks, and sex pests.