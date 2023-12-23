Musician re-creates classic"Christmas Bells" commercial using chocolate Kisses and a circuit board

Do you remember the "Christmas Bells" advertisement for Hershey's Kisses that debuted in 1989 and that has been aired—with minor changes in 2012 and 2020—every holiday season since? In the ad, Hershey's Kisses, arranged into the shape of a Christmas tree, become handbells as they play "We Wish You A Merry Christmas."

Inspired by the advertisement, and his love of handbells—he and his family played in handbell choirs for years—musician Tony Berk, aka "Note-Able" on social media, recreated the ad using a bag of Hershey's Kisses, a circuit board, and his computer. He hooked the Kisses up to the circuit board, basically turning them into a keyboard that he could play.

The results are pretty cool, and are remarkably similar to the ad—which was originally created with stop-motion animation and then recreated in 2012 with CGI animation—watch the video below to see and hear for yourself!