Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in remote prison camp

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader who disappeared weeks ago from the prison he was being held at, has been located by his lawyers in a remote Siberian prison camp.

The Kremlin critic has been missing for weeks, with many fearing for his life. "We have found Alexey Navalny. He is now in IK-3 settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District," Yarmysh wrote on social media, using alternative spellings for Navalny and the region's names. "His lawyer visited him today," she said.

Not a nice place to be, but alive is better than dead.