Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in remote prison camp

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader who disappeared weeks ago from the prison he was being held at, has been located by his lawyers in a remote Siberian prison camp.
The Kremlin critic has been missing for weeks, with many fearing for his life. "We have found Alexey Navalny. He is now in IK-3 settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District," Yarmysh wrote on social media, using alternative spellings for Navalny and the region's names. "His lawyer visited him today," she said.
Not a nice place to be, but alive is better than dead.
"The conditions there are brutal," he said. According to Zhdanov, there is permafrost at the camp, it's very difficult to reach and no letters are delivered there. Kharp is a remote town of around 6,500 people, according to a 2010 census, in the Ural mountains. Zhdanov said the move should not come as a surprise. He has repeatedly accused the Kremlin of trying to isolate Navalny ahead of the presidential election on March 17, 2024.