Ton Zwerver created this brilliant "sculptural situation" that features two elephant-like beings hitting metal symbols with their trunks to create some exciting sounds. I'd like to see these guys do a live concert, please.This video needs no explanation, because it's awesomeness speaks for itself.

Zwerver has many other wonderful videos on his page too, like this one. I love the beautiful absurdity of these wearable sculptures. This one features shoes as a head piece and a unique doll that dangles from a string, which protrudes from a large carrot.