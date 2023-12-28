Watch: man rides DIY two-seater rail cart along deserted railroad tracks

A badass dude made his own two-seater rail cart, which he joyfully rides on a deserted railroad in Southern California. The innovative design features a cooler stocked with drinks, so he can stay hydrated while he cruises down the tracks.
This project looks like an amazing way to explore abandoned railroad tracks and have some fun.
Stay safe out there, Ryan!
From Instagram:
