U.S. Capitol rioter convicted and sentenced in secret

Samuel Lazar was among those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, but his case was shrouded in secrecy: what he did was kept under seal, as was his conviction and sentence. Now we know a little more, even as "lawyers said they objected to the release of all of the documents and wanted the court to post only blacked-out versions". Lazar pepper-sprayed cops and got off light because of his "fulsome" co-operation with authorities.

His case remained under seal even after his release, so there was no public record of a conviction or sentence. The records unsealed this week show that Lazar, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, admitted to spraying a chemical irritant at police officers who were trying to defend the Capitol and to using a bullhorn to encourage other rioters to take officers' weapons as he yelled, "Let's get their guns!" He pleaded guilty to assaulting officers using a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 30 months in prison during a sealed hearing last March.

I do believe the right-wingers have a word for this sort of guy.