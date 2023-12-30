Person arranges fuzz on pants into iconic drawings

As someone who enjoys drawing, these pants look like they would be my dream/nightmare. I would never be able to stop "drawing" things in their fuzzy fabric, and would probably never get anything done.

On the other hand, this looks like so much fun that I'm currently trying to find out where I can get a pair. These are the etch-a-sketch version of pants. You can draw things into the fabric over and over, simply smoothing out your drawing when you are ready to start over.

The artist in the video has some real talent, and I love that they are using it to make pants-art. Watch them draw the Mona Lisa, Salvador Dalí, and more, all onto the fuzz of their pants.