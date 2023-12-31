These animals munching on snacks is the best year-end recap I've seen

Now here's a year-end recap I can get behind. This video, 2023: The Year in Snacks, was recently posted by the Oregon Zoo and features some adorable creatures munching on their favorite snacks.

I love watching all of these animals enjoying their preferred culinary delights. An otter slurping up an oyster! A red panda devouring an apple! A lemur gobbling a hibiscus flower! A tortoise scarfing down a slice of watermelon!

I'm not sure what you're doing for New Year's Eve, but I plan on having a nice quiet evening at home, doing exactly what these animals are doing—snarfing on my own favorite snacks! Be safe out there, friends! And Happy 2024!