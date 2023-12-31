This enormous snowman froze so that Burning Man could burn

This enormous snowman melted so that Burning Man could burn. Created in 1902 at Muir Glacier, Alaska, this massive fellow stands about 4 times as tall as a person. I like how this snowman doesn't have a typical frosty snowman look. Instead, he has a face that is more reminiscent of an actual person.
This isn't just a snowman, but also a great piece of folk art. I love the way it towers over the silhouettes of the folks standing in front of it. What a fantastic photo!
From Instagram:
"Before Burning Man, there was Freezing Man…
Father of the Glaciers
Snowman at summit 1902 Waggoner, Muir, and Howe; Father of the glaciers
Silhouettes of three men in hats and a child in snow-filled landscape standing in front of a monumental snowman sculpture. The snowman has a head with eyes, nose and mouth, modeled hair and mustache, two arms and legs, and an oval body. The snowman is approximately four times the size of a man.
Photo: Special Collections & University Archives, University of Oregon Libraries."