This enormous snowman froze so that Burning Man could burn

Special Collections & University Archives, University of Oregon Libraries. c. 1902 (public domain)

This enormous snowman melted so that Burning Man could burn. Created in 1902 at Muir Glacier, Alaska, this massive fellow stands about 4 times as tall as a person. I like how this snowman doesn't have a typical frosty snowman look. Instead, he has a face that is more reminiscent of an actual person. 

This isn't just a snowman, but also a great piece of folk art. I love the way it towers over the silhouettes of the folks standing in front of it. What a fantastic photo!

