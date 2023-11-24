This collection of serene images is the perfect place to spiral

This collection of images is the perfect place to spiral. On Endless Spiral, there's no shortage of twirling shapes to be found in paintings, sculptures, nature, and more.

After seeing reels upon reels of mindless junk pop up on instagram, it's refreshing to come across a sublime page like this one that celebrates spirals in all their forms and glory.

Here's a spiraling catarpillar, garden path, and wonderful little sculpture/diorama. And of course, the page celebrates the horror comic Uzumaki by Juni Ito, which is all about spirals. Spirals ftw!