Two off-brand Mickey Mouse characters on the street in Paris in the 1930's

If you time traveled back to the streets of Paris in the 1930's, you might just stumble upon these two off-brand Mickey characters. To see these two handmade costumes out in public would be a nightmare come true.

The people in the photo look unphased by the Mickeys' appearance, perhaps because they don't have the modern Mickey to compare them to. I too adore these costumes, and prefer this version of Mickey!

From Anonymous Works on Instagram: