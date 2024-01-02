"Cringe-worthy" is cringe-worthy, makes 2024 banished words list

Lake Superior State University considered over 2000 words to ban. Ten made their 2024 Banished Words List.

Here's a quick "hack" to find out what words made the 2024 Banished Words list; read it. "Hack" made the list because its use is now pretty useless. Words like "rizz" and "impact" have also made the list.

Here's the full list of words and phrases, along with explanations for why they deserve to be eliminated from everyday conversation, according to LSSU: Hack — "Its widespread adoption in multiple contexts, extending beyond its initial technological context, has the potential to lessen its inherent significance."

— "Its widespread adoption in multiple contexts, extending beyond its initial technological context, has the potential to lessen its inherent significance." Impact — "Especially as a verb, why use this word when we have a perfectly good word that makes more sense: 'affect?'"

— "Especially as a verb, why use this word when we have a perfectly good word that makes more sense: 'affect?'" At the end of the day — "The phrase is often employed as a rhetorical device that attempts to encapsulate the complexities of a situation summarily, lacking nuance and depth."

— "The phrase is often employed as a rhetorical device that attempts to encapsulate the complexities of a situation summarily, lacking nuance and depth." Rizz — "With language doing the cha-cha of change, we're wondering if this word still rocks the charisma scene or if it's time for a language remix." Slay — "Its transition from a specialized term denoting exceptional accomplishment to a commonplace expression for any achievement prompts scrutiny into its misapplication, particularly in the characterization of routine or mundane actions."

— "Its transition from a specialized term denoting exceptional accomplishment to a commonplace expression for any achievement prompts scrutiny into its misapplication, particularly in the characterization of routine or mundane actions." Iconic — "Despite its initial recognition as a word worthy of distinction, its repeated application in contexts that don't merit such acclaim challenges its genuine iconic status. It's like that one-hit wonder playing on loop."

— "Despite its initial recognition as a word worthy of distinction, its repeated application in contexts that don't merit such acclaim challenges its genuine iconic status. It's like that one-hit wonder playing on loop." Cringe-worthy — "The irony is served hot, as the very term 'cringe-worthy' finds itself under the spotlight. It's like a word caught in its own cringe-worthy moment."

— "The irony is served hot, as the very term 'cringe-worthy' finds itself under the spotlight. It's like a word caught in its own cringe-worthy moment." Obsessed — "The use of this word for things that are not truly being obsessed over makes it a good candidate for rethinking how we use the word."

— "The use of this word for things that are not truly being obsessed over makes it a good candidate for rethinking how we use the word." Side hustle — "The term 'side hustle' has gained widespread use, prompting considerations about its impact on how we perceive economic challenges. It may be worth reflecting on whether its prevalence inadvertently downplays the genuine reality of the situation."

— "The term 'side hustle' has gained widespread use, prompting considerations about its impact on how we perceive economic challenges. It may be worth reflecting on whether its prevalence inadvertently downplays the genuine reality of the situation." Wait for it — "If we're watching the video, then we're already waiting for it, right?" NPR

