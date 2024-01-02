Epstein associate list may be released today

A list of associates of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is likely to be released today. Sealed as evidence in cases against Epstein "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell, herself now a convicted sex trafficker, the list is thought to name some 200 celebrities, politicians, business figures, academics and other power-brokers who were eager to associate with Epstein. Some visited the remote private estate known to some as "Pedophile Island."

District Judge Loretta Preska said those named in the documents have already been identified in the many court proceedings related to Epstein–former president Bill Clinton, Britain's Prince Andrew and Microsoft founder Bill Gates are expected to be among them–limiting the scope for any major relevations when the list shows up, assuming it does. The documents include victims and is not a client list, though Twitter will be on fire when it drops.

Clinton has said he cut ties with Epstein in 2005 after Epstein was accused of bringing underage girls to his Palm Beach home for sexualized massages. A federal investigation was dropped, and Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges of procurement of a minor and solicitation of prostitution, given a light sentence and required to register as a sex offender. After Epstein was arrested in 2019, Clinton again issued a statement, saying he had not spoken to Epstein "in well over a decade" and "has never been to Little St James Island, Epstein's ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida" and "knows nothing" about Epstein's crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019 in custody and federal prosecutors "made it clear that they considered their work done" after sending Maxwell down.