Teenager bound for Ohio accidentally flown to Puerto Rico

Recently, Spirit Airlines accidentally put an unaccompanied 6-year-old boy on a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida. His destination was actually Fort Myers. Attempting to keep up with the competition, Frontier flew a 16-year-old from Fort Myers, Florida to San Juan, Puerto Rico instead of his ticketed destination of Cleveland, Ohio.

The Puerto Rico flight boarded at the same gate as the Cleveland flight, only earlier.

"He went up there and asked the lady if the flight was boarding, and they said, 'yes,' and they also checked his bag to make sure it fit," the boy's father, Ryan Lose, said. "But Logan said they never scanned his ticket. Logan said they just glanced at it and said, 'Yes, you're on the right flight,' and then he boarded. If they had scanned his boarding pass, they would've known my son was on the wrong plane."

