Teenager bound for Ohio accidentally flown to Puerto Rico

Recently, Spirit Airlines accidentally put an unaccompanied 6-year-old boy on a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida. His destination was actually Fort Myers. Attempting to keep up with the competition, Frontier flew a 16-year-old from Fort Myers, Florida to San Juan, Puerto Rico instead of his ticketed destination of Cleveland, Ohio.
The Puerto Rico flight boarded at the same gate as the Cleveland flight, only earlier.
"He went up there and asked the lady if the flight was boarding, and they said, 'yes,' and they also checked his bag to make sure it fit," the boy's father, Ryan Lose, said. "But Logan said they never scanned his ticket. Logan said they just glanced at it and said, 'Yes, you're on the right flight,' and then he boarded. If they had scanned his boarding pass, they would've known my son was on the wrong plane."
From CNN:
Lose said they realized something was amiss when Logan's mother called around 8:30 p.m. to let him know their son had boarded, and they realized he got on a plane too early.
"That's when my 9-year-old son looked up the flight status and realized that a flight to Puerto Rico had just taken off from the same gate Logan's Ohio flight was taking off from," Lose said[…]
Lose said they contacted Frontier Airlines around 8:40 p.m. to let them know what was happening and his son was on the wrong flight.
The father said around 10:15 p.m., Frontier called and informed him Logan was indeed on the flight to Puerto Rico and they would let the pilot know to keep an eye out for him.
De la Cruz said in the airline statement Logan "was immediately flown back to Tampa on the same aircraft and accommodated on a flight to Cleveland the following day."