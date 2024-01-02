This clueless Florida Mayor's resignation reaffirms the need for financial disclosure

A Florida Man moment occurs as politicians scramble to resign rather than disclose their finances.

"Now people have information about you, they didn't have before, and they might look at you differently because of how much you make or how much you have in the bank, which doesn't affect the decision-making I do in a day in and day out basis that I do as a commissioner," said Eagle Lake Mayor Cory Coler, completely missing the point.

What he owns and where he invests his money likely influence the mayor's decision-making, especially if he won't disclose it. It is better that this new law in Florida cleans house a bit, as the folks who are afraid of their disclosures are exactly the ones who need to go.

via Yahoo News