Krazam: startup life satirized by Shiva Kilaru and Benjamin Burke

Krazam OS is one of those haunted ironic website recreations of Windows 3/95, but this one leads to a YouTube parody of startup culture. What I like about it is that it's clearly someone screaming but it's also funny.

Clicking on things leads to disarmingly polished comedy videos, surreal but also funny, and screamy. Think Silicon Valley but with more Vaporwave and the psychological landscape of Severance. Notes of Cicierega with an aftertaste of 90s zany. I'm fond of the ambiguity. And it's been going for years! [via]