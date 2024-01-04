DeSantis dips below Christie in New Hampshire poll

Uncanny Valley candidate Ron DeSantis has been proudly predicting he is going to come in second in the New Hampshire Republican primaries. But it looks like his boast of becoming a second-place loser was premature. A survey released today from The American Research Group has DeSantis polling at 5%, well behind Nikki Haley (33%) and Chris Christie (10%).

The only candidate DeSantis is beating is Vivek Ramaswamy, whose "Trump-but-bro" campaign strategy has taken a nosedive, landing him at 4%.

The American Research Group completed 600 telephone interviews of likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire and asked them, "If the 2024 Republican presidential preference primary were being held today between (names rotated) Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Donald Trump, for whom would you vote?"

It's inconceivable that anyone is donating to DeSantis's campaign at this point, unless they expect favorable treatment when DeSantis turns his attention back to being the governor of Florida. Then again, with Trump pulling at 37%, it's all about getting administration appointments before a Reichstag Fire event locks Trump in as President for Life.