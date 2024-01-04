Trump vows to end January 6 investigations and pardon rioters

Here's good news for criminals serving time in prison for attempting to overthrow the United States government on January 6 and install Trump as dictator: when Trump assumes office in January 2025, he will reward you for your loyalty with a "day one" pardon, a "full apology," and the return of your weapons, which felons aren't allowed to possess. He will also direct his Attorney General to halt all ongoing January 6-related investigations.

As reported in NPR, Trump would have the legal right to take these actions as President of the United States: