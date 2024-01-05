White Lotus season 3 location and cast announced

The White Lotus season 3 will be set in Thailand! Joining first season cast member Natasha Rothwell ("Belinda") is Leslie Bibb ("Iron Man," "Jupiter's Legacy"), Dom Hetrakul ("Bangkok Dangerous," "The Outrage"), Jason Isaacs ("Harry Potter" franchise, "The Death of Stalin"), Michelle Monaghan ("Gone Baby Gone," "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang"), Parker Posey ("Best in Show," "The Staircase"), and Tayme Thapthimthong ("Farang," "Skin Trade").

"We are honored to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of 'The White Lotus,'" says Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). "The kingdom's exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality. Thailand has long been considered one of the world's favorite filming locations. 'The White Lotus' project will certainly strengthen the kingdom's status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand."

According to Variety, production will begin next month around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok.