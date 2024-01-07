Hear Paul Giamatti's funny side in this freewheeling podcast

Paul Giamatti is probably best known for his beetle-browed, troubled characters, from loner Harvey Pekar in "American Splendor," to middle-age wine connoisseur Miles in "Sideways," right up to beleaguered prosecutor Chuck Rhoades in "Billions."

His characters' trademark intense, flashing eyes and huff-and-puff physicality belie a friendly, funny, and forthcoming actor. Giamatti appears on a recent episode (the 1500th!) of Marc Maron's podcast "WTF."

Give it a listen as they get along like a house on fire—it's fun!