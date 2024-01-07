If it isn't drugs, Musk is a piece of work

Following a Wall Street Journal article on how noted asshole Elon Musk's apparent drug use is scaring employees and investors alike, Musk denies all allegations.

Stories about Elon Musk being on drugs during important meetings, and at critical moments of time, are not new. Accusations that his employees and investors are unhappy about it are not new. Drug use seems to explain a lot about Mr. "I didn't mean to spend $44B on that" Musk's behavior, but nope! He's just that guy.