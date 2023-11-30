Ultra-rare Nintendo game found at thrift store is worth $1,000+

The Nintendo 64 has the smallest library of games of any Nintendo console. Just under 300 games, completing a complete set has grown more popular over the years due to its "small" size and historical prevalence. The crown jewel of the complete Nintendo 64 collection, is Clay Fighter: Sculptors Cut, a Blockbuster rental exclusive version of an already-released Nintendo 64 game. Currently, the average price for this game is $1000, just for the cartridge (no box or manual).

Yesterday, on the r/gamecollecting subreddit, a Reddit user with the name Nate03220 posted a photo of a copy of the game sporting a Goodwill price tag of $14.99. Later, it was confirmed authentic based on a photo of the circuit board.