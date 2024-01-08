Startup lays off entire 200-person workforce in a 2-minute video call

Talk about getting it done! In a 2-minute video call, Frontdesk CEO Jesse DePinto told his entire startup they were laid off.

Frontdesk, a startup that managed more than 1,000 furnished apartments across the United States, laid off its entire 200-person workforce Tuesday after attempts to raise more capital failed, TechCrunch exclusively learned from sources familiar with internal happenings at the company. The mass layoff comes just seven months after the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based startup acquired smaller rival Zencity. The layoffs, which included full-time, part-time workers and contractors, occurred Tuesday afternoon during "a two-minute Google Meet call," according to one employee who was among those attending the virtual meeting. During that call, Frontdesk CEO Jesse DePinto told employees that Frontdesk would be filing for a state receivership, an alternative to bankruptcy, according to the sources. TechCranch

Sporting such impressive investors as JetBlue Ventures, Veritas Investments, and Sand Hill Angels, Frontdesk raised over 26 million dollars to build an e-property management business. A few months ago, they closed an acquisition; now they are kaput. Unable to secure another financing round, it sounds like employees and customers are upset.