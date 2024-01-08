Trump's Georgia immunity claims biggest reach yet

As out-on-bail insurrectionist Donald Trump continues to try to throw sand in the gears of justice, this morning, his legal team filed three new desperate motions to dismiss his Georgia election interference case.

Donald Trump's best "defense" against election interference in Georgia is to delay the case long enough for him to be elected President and hope it goes away in 5 years. There is nothing he did in trying to steal the election that is remotely within the bounds of the President's job. The Senate's refusal to hold Trump accountable was punctuated by Senate Majority Leader at the time Mitch McConnell, who stated that the justice system should take its turn.

In the first motion to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, Trump argued that he had presidential immunity when he allegedly conspired to organize an alternate slate of electors to overturn the 2020 election. "The President's absolute immunity shields him from criminal prosecution as well as civil suit," attorneys for Trump wrote. A subsequent filing asserted Trump enjoyed double jeopardy protections because he had already been tried in the Senate's impeachment trial after the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. "The indictment must be dismissed because President Trump was impeached, tried by the Senate, and acquitted on articles of impeachment that arise from the same alleged facts and course of conduct as the criminal indictment in this case," that motion claimed. RawStory

Trump just wants to delay. I am sure his team's argument over immunity this week will supply us with a lot of entertainment.