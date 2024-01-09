Trump's immunity claim going up in flames

The claims of Presidential Immunity protecting out-on-bail insurrectionist Donald Trump are being met with skepticism.

A three-judge panel of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals exposed the logical problems with Donald Trump's immunity claims. Judge Florence Pan seems to be having a ball showing Trump's lawyers just where the holes in their awful arguments lay. One eye-opening question revolved around a sitting President's ability to order the military to kill his rivals without legal reprisal. Trump's lawyers argued that a President does have this ability, suggesting Biden could just have them all rounded up and murdered. That was Hitler's strategy in the Night of the Long Knives, so it is in keeping with Trump's whole ethos.

Trump attorney Dean John Sauer argued that special counsel Jack Smith had based his prosecution on "official acts" the former president undertook while in office, but legal experts said hypothetical scenarios sketched by justice Florence Pan about a chief executive ordering the assassination of a political rival showed deep skepticism from the three-judge panel on those immunity claims.

"Judge Pan is absolutely destroying the absolute immunity argument by using Trump's own argument," said legal analyst Chris Geidner. "And then Judge [J. Michelle] Childs, and then Judge [Karen] Henderson. Unless something unusual happens, this is over."

"Trump's immunity argument gets destroyed when a federal appeals court judge asks, 'Could a president order S.E.A.L. Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? That is an official act and order to Seal Team 6?'" said political analyst Sarah Reese Jones.

"I want MAGA legal pundits to think through what they are defending here with Trump's immunity fight: if Trump wins this argument, why would Biden even bother letting Trump make it to election day?" said national security attorney Bradley Moss. "He could have him murdered, along with GOP congressional allies, and be immune."