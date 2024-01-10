Chris Christie quits Republican presidential race

Chris Christie, the former Republican New Jersey governor who supported Trump, turned against him, then ran against him in the 2024 GOP primaries, is ending his campaign for President. Struggling in the polls and failing to meet the threshholds to participate in tonight's primary debate, he said he understood that he had no path to the nomination. Overheard were some plain-talkin' remarks on remaining candidates Ron DeSantis—"petrified"—and Nikki Hayley—"She's gonna get smoked and you and I both know it. She's not up to this" on a hot mic as he headed for the exit.

He wasn't much kinder in his public assessment of the pair, along with the rest of the challengers to Trump.

"Anyone who is unwilling to say (Trump) is unfit to be president of the United States," Christie said, "is unfit themselves to be president of the United States."

Christie's departure comes on the heels of a new batch of disappointing poll numbers, especially in New Hampshire, where he hoped a less conservative electorate would coalesce around his sharp opposition to Trump, whom he described as "devoid of character."

But, as he told supporters in New Hampshire, the initial plan had not come together.