Swarovski Optik's AI binoculars tell you what you're looking at

Swarovski Optik announced "AI-supported" AX Visio binoculars at CES in Las Vegas today: this amounts to it also being a camera that identifies the species of the bird or other creature you're looking at. Unlike No Man's Sky, however, you don't get inordinately well-paid for doing so. In fact, you'll be paying $4,800 for the privilege!

The AX Visio 10×32 is an AI-supported binocular and combines outstanding SWAROVISION quality with digital intelligence. The identification function helps you to identify birds and other animal species at the touch of a button. Thanks to the revolutionary "share discoveries" function, you can immediately show your companion where you have seen an animal. Easily create photos or videos and share them with your community. The experience is complete with the accompanying SWAROVSKI OPTIK Outdoor App: customize your AX Visio to suit your individual needs.

They come in green and ship in February.