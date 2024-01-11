Dr. Becky breaks down her top 5 space news stories for 2023

The always informative and entertaining astrophysicist, Dr. Becky Smethurst, aka Dr. Becky on YouTube, had a field day last year explaining on her channel all of the exciting astronomy and astrophysics news and discoveries.



In this video, she looks at her top 5 such stories, from the idea that Betelgeuse going supernova is imminent to the launch of the Euclid telescope to her #1 story, the detection of gravitational waves using Pulsar Timing Arrays.

There's been some BIG astronomy news stories this year, but somehow I managed to whittle it down to my top 5 and count them down in this video. Do you agree with my top 5? Or do you think something else should have made the cut?