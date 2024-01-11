Man suing Walmart for $100M or "unlimited free lifetime shopping"

A man suing Walmart, who claims he was subject to a "false pretense of shoplifting" and a civil rights violation at a Walmart store, is now seeking $100M or "unlimited free lifetime shopping" at the retail chain.

As reported by NBC News, Roderick Jackson of Waskom, Texas, filed the complaint in Arkansas, where Walmart is based.

From NBC:

A spokesperson for the company said Thursday that it does "not tolerate discrimination of any kind." "We are aware of Mr. Jackson's complaint and intend to defend the company against the allegations once we have been served," the company said. Jackson is also asking that Walmart pay all of his court fees. He filed the complaints without an attorney and could not be reached at a phone number listed for him. In 2021, Jackson attempted to sue Walmart over the same incident. He wrote in that complaint that he was racially profiled and falsely accused of a crime which led to him being arrested.

Previously: Life at Walmart,