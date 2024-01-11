Yes, you can now get your own powerful desktop computer for just $189.99!

TL;DR: Many people want the power of a desktop computer, but not the cost or the size of one. However, you can get a like-new mini desktop computer, a Lenovo ThinkCentre M900, for just $189.99 (reg. $349) through January 14!

People love the portability of a laptop, but the reality is that nothing beats the power of a desktop computer, which can run more programs without overheating and complete more demanding tasks. Of course, a desktop is usually a more expensive investment, which is why we're so excited about this price drop!

Now, you can start the new year with a like-new desktop computer well-suited for both work and play. This Grade A refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900, which is typically valued at $349, is now available for just $189.99 with no coupon needed. It's an incredible price for an incredible computer, but you'll want to act fast since this sale only runs through January 14!

Here's what we love about this Lenovo:

It's small, so it doesn't take up too much space like an ordinary desktop computer.

Despite its small size, it's still very powerful, thanks to its Intel Core i5-6400T, 2.2GHz, which allows the ThinkCentre to run multiple applications simultaneously and quickly.

It has Windows 10 Pro, which gives you access to all the key programs you need for work.

As it's a desktop, it's easier to run updates to keep your applications in top-performance shape.

No need to worry about the battery dying or scrambling for a charger, as it's always plugged in.

Of course, part of the reason this Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 is so affordable is because it's refurbished, but don't let its status scare you off. This Lenovo has been lovingly restored and received an impressive Grade A refurbishment rating, so it'll run well and essentially look brand new. The possibility of a minor scuff is a fair exchange for such a great price, right?

Upgrade your computer setup to make work or gaming easier and more powerful than ever!

Grab this near-mint condition Lenovo ThinkCentre M900, now on sale through January 14 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific for just $189.99. No coupon necessary!

