Today, I learned that one-wheel skates used to be a thing. Got Weird on Instagram shared this wonderful image of two young women taking their one-wheelers out for a spin.

I wonder if the way they are crossing arms with each other is a fun pose for the photo, or a way to keep balance on these unusual skates.

I get the feeling that these skates don't exist anymore due to one too many sprained (or broken) ankles. My feet hurt just looking at the photo!