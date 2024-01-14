Become a coding expert with this certificate bundle, now $395

TL;DR: There's a reason everyone wants to learn how to code, and it's not just because they want to be like Q from James Bond! Learn how to program in Java for only $24.99 (reg. $420) through January 14.

Looking for a new kind of job can be daunting. After all, most require learning new skills, and that kind of training does cost a pretty penny. But if working with computers and technology is appealing to you, you can now gain these skills for an incredible price.

While this comprehensive Java certification bundle usually costs $420, you can now get it for just $24.99 (reg. $420). Of course, you'll want to hurry. This jaw-dropping price will not last, as the sale only runs through January 14!

This bundle has all it takes to become a coding expert. Inside, you'll find these courses led by Packt Publishing:

Fundamentals of Object-Oriented Programming: Java and IntelliJ: 52 lessons boasting a five-star teacher rating

Zero to Hero Java SpringBoot and JPA Mastery with Real Project: 82 lessons

Building Modern Distributed Systems with Java: 30 Lessons

Practical Bootcamp JWT Authentication with Java and Spring Boots: 52 lessons

Java Programming for Complete Beginners: 503 lessons

Java Multithreading and Parallel Programming Masterclass: 56 lessons

Learn Java Design Patterns: The Complete Guide: 100 lessons

Total beginners can start by discovering the history of Java, the purpose of OOP, and other Java essentials. Meanwhile, more seasoned programmers could jump ahead to Java multithreading to learn how to optimize CPU utilization and enhance application throughput. With all this programming knowledge, you could become the next Q from James Bond or live out your Matrix dreams!

Make 2024 the year you learn how to program!

Get the 2024 Java Programming Certification Bundle for just $24.99 through January 14 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon is needed!

StackSocial prices subject to change.