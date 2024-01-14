Keep things toasty with this realistic fireplace now over half off, just $165!

TL;DR: This tempered glass fireplace by Costway gives off all the warm and cozy vibes, and it even comes with a remote control! And through January 14, you can get it for just $164.97 (reg. $398).

The holiday season may be in the rearview mirror, but the winter weather is just getting started. And while your Christmas tree and tinsel are stored away for next year, your home can still have those warm, cozy "chestnuts roasting on an open fire" vibes with a little help from a crackling fireplace. But what if your place doesn't have one of those?

Just because your house or apartment lacks a fireplace doesn't mean you have to miss out on the inviting atmosphere it creates. That's where the Costway electric fireplace comes into play. Through January 14, you can get this unit for only $164.97 (reg. $398)!

While the unit's incredibly realistic flickering flames may not be real, the Costway emits actual heat. It's complete with two handy heat settings, like a low temperature of 750 W or a higher one of 1500 W. The Costway even has a thermostat that helps it maintain the room temperature from 62F to 82F.

In addition to its heat settings, this electric fireplace is totally customizable. With its convenient remote control, you can pick from three different flame colors, like orange, blue, or a mix of both, as well as five different brightness levels, giving you total control over the atmosphere of your home. It also has a built-in timer you can set, so you don't have to remember to turn it off at the end of the night!

Whether you put it against a wall in your living room or a cabinet in your bedroom, this electric fireplace is surprisingly versatile and safe to use in just about any room of your home. And since it isn't a real fireplace, you never have to worry about harmful smoke or other chemicals coming into your home when you use it. Winter doesn't sound so bad anymore, does it?

Make any room cozier with this easy-to-use electric fireplace!

Grab the Costway 28.5" Electric Fireplace for just $164.97 until January 14 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon necessary!

