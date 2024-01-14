Twitter account shares screenshots of games that don't exist

At the intersection of "creepypasta" and "collaborative art project" lies the "This game does not exist" account, one of the few repositories of wholly original content left on Elon Musk's X. Although the people who run it are shrouded in mystery, its mission is clear: it accepts submissions from artists of all stripes, as long as the art in question can be reasonably passed off as a video game- a video game that doesn't exist, specifically.

Everything from N64 platformers to spooky point-and-click adventure games is represented.

Whether you're a hardcore gamer or not, the page is intensely creative and well worth a scroll through- just make sure you don't start wanting to actually play any of these games, because – as the title mentions – they don't exist.