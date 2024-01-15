Save $260 on this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro and hit the ground running in 2024

TL;DR: Want Apple power for less? Here's your chance to score Apple for less with this refurbished MacBook Pro from 2017, now only $439.97 (reg. $699) until January 21!

Welcome to 2024 and the beginning of a new chapter. To help you succeed with both personal and professional goals, you might consider grabbing a new(-ish!) laptop to help you power through. Ever dreamed of owning an Apple laptop? The new year is your chance!

Through January 21, you can grab a pre-owned 13.3-inch MacBook Pro from 2017 for only $439.97 (reg. $699). While it's refurbished, it has a Grade B rating, meaning that this 2017 model has been revamped, recharged, and ready to rock. It might have a few light scratches and scuffs, but there's nothing a fun case can't conceal. All dressed up in its space gray suit, it's a statement of elegance and power!

So, what's cooking under the hood? The Intel Core i5, 2.3GHz processor, which will ensure you're breezing through tasks like a pro. Multitask like a boss, run the beefiest photo or video editing apps, or dive headfirst into high-octane gaming.

Your eyes will love the generous 13.3-inch Retina display, where every color pops and every detail screams for attention. Whether you're binging, editing, or just aimlessly scrolling, this refurb MacBook Pro turns it all into a visual feast for your eyes!

Graphics? Oh, it's got graphics. The Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 means streaming and gaming are smoother than ever. And with 8GB RAM and a 128GB HDD, you can enjoy lightning-fast operation that'll make your head spin and plenty of storage for your cat videos, important files, and much more.

But there's more: always-on connectivity with 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2, pristine video calls with the 720p FaceTime HD camera, and a battery that just won't quit. Up to 10 hours of juice means you're never down for the count!

Score Apple innovation and power for less this new year.

Level up and grab this refurbished 2017 13.3-inch MacBook Pro for just $439.97 until January 21 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon necessary!

StackSocial prices subject to change.