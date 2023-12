Meet Manyu, an adorable Shiba Inu who lives quite a luxurious life (frankly, I'm a little envious). Her dad shares ASMR videos of Manyu and her canine brother, Xiaobai, enjoying baths, spa treatments, and sushi.

I love watching Manyu being pampered. She looks totally blissed out as she gets massaged, bathed, moisturized, and more—and who can blame her? I totally agree with the person who commented, "I want to be reincarnated as Manyu."

